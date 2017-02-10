Poll: Majority of travel ban supporters say fake 'Bowling Green massacre' justifies executive order

Roughly half of Americans who support President Trump’s controversial executive order on refugees and immigrants say the ban is justified following the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre," according to a new poll by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway referred to the massacre, which never happened, during several media appearances, including a segment on MSNBC’s “Hardball.” Over the course of the interview, the senior White House aide made several references to a “massacre” in Bowling Green, Ky., as justification for banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the United States temporarily.

Still, of those who support it, 51 percent thought Conway’s remarks about the massacre showed good reason to pursue the Jan. 27 order. Only about 23 percent of the ban’s supporters said the ban couldn't use the massacre as justification.