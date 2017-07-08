Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9251 Comments: 43592 Since: Aug 2008

Donald Trump Just Set the Table for Vladimir Putin's Next Election Hack

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: The Daily Beast
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 4:13 AM
Discuss:

In the hours before Donald Trump’s first first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin, a Republican senator begged the president to put the screws to the Kremlin leader for Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.

“I don’t think they change the behavior until they actually have experienced some sort of pain,” said Sen. James Lankford, a member of the intelligence committee. “So my issue now is: what is the clear pain that Russia will experience based on their actions?”

Now we have the answer: None. Russia will experience no pain at all.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor