"Words matter when you run for President,” Hillary Clinton said toward the end of Monday night’s happening at Hofstra University, on Long Island. Clinton was criticizing Donald Trump for his loose language regarding America’s allies in Asia, but she could have been summing up the lopsided debate, which saw her doing virtually everything she needed to do while Trump indicted himself with his own words.
Hillary Clinton Brings Out the Real Donald Trump
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Sep 27, 2016 4:21 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment