Pence's False claim that Trump 'hasn't broken' tax return promise

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitifact.com Truth-O-Meter rulings from National
Seeded on Thu Oct 6, 2016 6:32 AM
Donald Trump’s tax returns became a fiery point of contention between vice presidential nominees Tim Kaine and Mike Pence in their first and only debate.

"Donald Trump started this campaign in 2014, and he said, ‘If I run for president, I will absolutely release my taxes,’ " Kaine charged. "He's broken his first — "

"And he will," Pence interjected.

"He's broken his first promise," Kaine insisted.

"He hasn't broken his promise," Pence said. "Look, Donald Trump has filed over 100 pages of financial disclosure, which is what the law requires. The American people can review that. And he's going -- senator, he's going to release his tax returns when the audit is over."

