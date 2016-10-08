Donald Trump Comments to Billy Bush Outrage Republicans

The revelation of video of Donald Trump’s vulgarity-laced description of women before an interview in 2005 is sending shock waves through the Republican Party just two days before the second presidential debate.

Already facing historic deficits among women voters as he competes for the presidency with Hillary Clinton, the first woman to be the nominee of a major political party, Republicans fear that Trump’s comments won’t just doom their hopes of recapturing the White House, but also jeopardize down-ticket races across the country. “Akin-esque,” was how two veteran Republican operatives independently described Trump’s comments to TIME, referencing Todd Akin, the 2012 GOP Senate candidate whose use of the phrase “legitimate rape” sparked a nationwide backlash against Republicans and doomed their hopes of winning the Senate majority that year.