Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 36 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9108 Comments: 42895 Since: Aug 2008

Trump nightmare starts for real for GOP, all the way down the ballot

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Sat Oct 8, 2016 9:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump has brought the Republican Party to its nightmare scenario.

The billionaire businessman has stayed close enough, long enough in polling to Hillary Clinton that Republican House and Senate candidates decided nearly unanimously not to break with him. Even Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who boldly declined to endorse Trump in his Republican National Convention speech, had buckled in recent days and reversed course.

Now the hot microphone tape of Trump boasting about both adultery and making unwelcomed sexual advances has humiliated Republicans who support him. Four weeks before Election Day, the fallout is just now beginning.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor