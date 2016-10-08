Trump nightmare starts for real for GOP, all the way down the ballot

Donald Trump has brought the Republican Party to its nightmare scenario.

The billionaire businessman has stayed close enough, long enough in polling to Hillary Clinton that Republican House and Senate candidates decided nearly unanimously not to break with him. Even Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who boldly declined to endorse Trump in his Republican National Convention speech, had buckled in recent days and reversed course.

Now the hot microphone tape of Trump boasting about both adultery and making unwelcomed sexual advances has humiliated Republicans who support him. Four weeks before Election Day, the fallout is just now beginning.