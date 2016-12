NBA champion LeBron James did not mince words Wednesday when asked about Donald Trump defending his 2005 comments about making unwanted advances on women as "locker room talk."

James sharply criticized the Republican presidential nominee, referring to Trump as "that guy."

"We don't disrespect women in no shape or fashion in our lockers rooms," he told reporters. "What that guy was saying...I don't know what that is. That's trash talk."