Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 36 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9108 Comments: 42895 Since: Aug 2008

How White Nationalists Learned To Love Donald Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Tue Oct 25, 2016 4:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The embrace of Donald Trump by America’s white nationalists has been one of the most surprising and unsettling threads in the 2016 campaign. The celebrity New York developer has been endorsed by the nation’s most prominent neo-Nazis, as well as both current and former Klansmen. He is supported online by a legion of racist and anti-Semitic trolls, who push his campaign’s message and viciously attack journalists and politicians they see as hostile to Trump. Whether deliberately or not, the candidate, his son Donald Jr. and his surrogates have circulated white nationalist messages and imagery online. The Republican National Committee even displayed a white nationalist’s tweet during the GOP convention. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor