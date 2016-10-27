Newsvine

Exclusive investigation: Donald Trump campaigner boasted of 'suppressing' African American and 'suburban mum' voters

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTelegraph
Supporters of Donald Trump are engaging in a "voter suppression" strategy under which pro-Clinton "African Americans and suburban mums" are being persuaded not to vote, a campaigner told undercover Telegraph reporters.

A senior figure involved in funding efforts to support the billionaire’s campaign against Hillary Clinton boasted of how activists had adopted a scheme to “try to drop her turn-out two or three points” in key areas of the country.

Jesse Benton, who described himself as a “consultant” to the Great America PAC, said the strategy involved “trying to take their taste for her away”.

