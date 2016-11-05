The Republican presidential candidate’s lies really shouldn’t surprise us anymore. He has been at it for months, seemingly impervious to fact checkers and any kind of effort to hold him accountable for saying things that simply aren’t true. But it was still shocking Friday night when Donald Trump told supporters a story that didn’t just include a fib or two, but was pretty much the opposite of what actually happened.
Donald Trump flat out lies about Obama's reaction to a protester at rally.
Seeded on Sat Nov 5, 2016 9:44 AM
