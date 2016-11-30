When Trump types, GOP lawmakers squirm

Republicans are eager to talk about Obamacare, infrastructure, tax reform — anything but Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

After spending much of the year bobbing and weaving from questions about Trump’s latest 140-character outburst, GOP lawmakers returned to Washington this week only to be once again barraged with questions about the president-elect’s controversial remarks on flag burning and unsubstantiated voter fraud. While a few senators tried to defend Trump’s tweets, most other Republicans gently urged Trump to move on or feigned ignorance.