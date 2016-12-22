Experts blast Trump's nuclear-proliferation statements

President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that the US needs to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" until "the world comes to its senses" regarding nuclear weapons.

The statement was in sync with comments Trump made during the campaign. The president-elect previously suggested that if he won the presidency, he might allow Japan and South Korea to develop their own nuclear weapons arsenal in exchange for an ease in US defense commitments.

Experts from nonpartisan organizations opposed to the spread of nuclear weapons told Business Insider in March that Trump's position on nukes would be dangerous.