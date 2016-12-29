Newsvine

READ: FBI, DHS Outline Russian Hacking Campaign Dubbed 'Grizzly Steppe'

Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: Talking Points Memo
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:39 PM
A joint report from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security on Russian "malicious cyber activity" was declassified and released on Thursday, just after the Obama administration announced sanctions against individuals and entities associated with Russian intelligence that it believes were involved in election-related hacking.

In a joint statement, the Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and FBI called the hacks "part of a decade-long campaign of cyber-enabled operations” directed at the United States.

