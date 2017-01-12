Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 36 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9118 Comments: 42959 Since: Aug 2008

Ben Carson Doesn't Rule Out Trump Benefiting From HUD Money - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ben Carson would not answer whether President-elect Donald Trump could benefit from Department of Housing and Urban Develop loans during a fierce line of questioning from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren at his confirmation hearing Thursday.

"If there happens to be an extraordinarily good program that's working for millions of people and it turns out that someone that you're targeting is going to gain, you know, $10 from it, am I going to say 'No'?" Carson asked. "Logic and common sense probably would be the best way."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor