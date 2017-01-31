John Dean, former White House counsel under former President Richard Nixon, is sounding the alarms about President Trump. In a string of tweets Monday night, Dean shared an article about the unprecedented inclusion of a chief strategist on the National Security Council, and warned Trump is "just getting started" on "trashing the presidency"
Even Richard Nixon's White House counsel thinks Trump is 'trashing the American presidency'
