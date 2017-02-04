Newsvine

Trump says business friends 'can't get loans' because of Dodd-Frank

President Trump on Friday said sweeping changes are needed to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law because his friends in business are struggling to get loans from banks.

“We expect to be cutting a lot out of Dodd-Frank because, frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine, who have nice businesses who can’t borrow money. They just can’t get any money because the banks just won’t let them borrow, because of the rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank,” Trump said at a Friday morning meeting with CEOs from a number of companies.

