Trump administration is 'complete insanity' – and the markets are in a fantasy land: Stockman

Stocks are booming under President Donald Trump, but long-time critic David Stockman warns traders are living in a "fantasy land" that can't last —and Trump's policies will derail the market for years to come.

The former Reagan administration OMB director appeared on CNBC's "Futures Now"last week to emphasize that Trump has become seemingly distracted by issues other than his proposed economic agenda.

That should be a particular point of worry for investors, who Stockman argued have been far more optimistic about Trump's presidency than might be warranted by the facts.