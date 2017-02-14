White House says Trump knew three weeks ago that Flynn misled on contacts with Russia

The White House sought Tuesday to quickly contain the fallout from the ouster of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, but President Trump and top advisors found themselves mired in further disarray as more details emerged that undermined their portrayal of the matter.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer contradicted assertions that he and other senior aides had made a day earlier about internal deliberations over Flynn’s contact with a Russian diplomat. Taken together, the various accounts suggested that Trump knew three weeks ago that Flynn had misrepresented the interactions but moved to dismiss Flynn only once they became public.