'Enemies of the people': Trump remark echoes history's worst tyrants

At a different time, in another country, it was effectively a death sentence.

Being branded an "enemy of the people" by the likes of Stalin or Mao brought at best suspicion and stigma, at worst hard labour or death.

Now the chilling phrase - which is at least as old as Emperor Nero, who was called "hostis publicus", enemy of the public, by the Senate in AD 68 - is making something of a comeback. In November, the UK Daily Mail used its entire front page to brand three judges enemies of the people after they made a ruling on the Brexit process.

Now the US president, Donald Trump, has deployed the epithet against mainstream US media outlets that he sees as hostile.