Swedish Paper Lists 'Everything' That Happened On Friday For Donald Trump

A Swedish newspaper has detailed “everything” that happened in the country Friday night, in a bid to discover the mystifying incident mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally.

Speaking to supporters in Florida Saturday, Trump referred to “what’s happening last night in Sweden,” while discussing supposed security risks caused by mass immigration to Europe. Sweden quickly responded with bafflement, as there had been no terror incident Friday.

But in a tongue-in-cheek special article published Sunday, Aftonbladet ran through a series of the worst problems it could find Friday in the country.