Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9141 Comments: 43074 Since: Aug 2008

Swedish Paper Lists 'Everything' That Happened On Friday For Donald Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNewsweek
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Swedish newspaper has detailed “everything” that happened in the country Friday night, in a bid to discover the mystifying incident mentioned by U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally.

Speaking to supporters in Florida Saturday, Trump referred to “what’s happening last night in Sweden,” while discussing supposed security risks caused by mass immigration to Europe. Sweden quickly responded with bafflement, as there had been no terror incident Friday.

But in a tongue-in-cheek special article published Sunday, Aftonbladet ran through a series of the worst problems it could find Friday in the country.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor