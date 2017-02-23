Retired Navy admiral: Trump's remark about media 'the greatest threat to democracy'

Will McRaven, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and University of Texas system chancellor, is pushing back on President Trump’s description of the media as “the enemy of the American people.”

Speaking to a communications college at UT-Austin on Tuesday, McRaven praised the work of the press as necessary to hold others accountable, according to reports.

“We must challenge this statement and this sentiment that the news media is the enemy of the American people,” McRaven said. “This sentiment may be the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime.”