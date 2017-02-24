Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9146 Comments: 43097 Since: Aug 2008

Orioles exec: Trump needs to apologize before he throws out the first pitch

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 4:04 PM
Discuss:

Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game is a tradition for U.S. presidents.

But an executive from the Baltimore Orioles is not eager to welcome President Trump.

Team VP John Angelos says he doesn't want Trump to throw out the first pitch unless Trump apologizes for all of the offensive comments he's made.

Angelos made the comments Thursday during a call with the BmoreOpinionated Podcast, a weekly series that covers Baltimore sports.

"You don't say those things about women, you don't say those things about different ethnic groups, different national origins, people who are disabled, all of that -- and if you do say them, you're a big enough person to withdraw them and apologize," Angelos said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor