Orioles exec: Trump needs to apologize before he throws out the first pitch

Throwing out the first pitch at a baseball game is a tradition for U.S. presidents.

But an executive from the Baltimore Orioles is not eager to welcome President Trump.

Team VP John Angelos says he doesn't want Trump to throw out the first pitch unless Trump apologizes for all of the offensive comments he's made.

Angelos made the comments Thursday during a call with the BmoreOpinionated Podcast, a weekly series that covers Baltimore sports.

"You don't say those things about women, you don't say those things about different ethnic groups, different national origins, people who are disabled, all of that -- and if you do say them, you're a big enough person to withdraw them and apologize," Angelos said.