Leaked Audio: Trump Cares About Food Safety But Only If the Food Is Foreign

SOURCE FAVICONGizmodo
Seeded on Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:56 PM
President Donald Trump intends to intensify enforcement of food safety regulations as a cudgel in international trade negotiations, according to leaked recordings of a what appears to be a phone conversation between Trump and Wilbur Ross, his nominee for Commerce Secretary. During the conversation, which was recorded in December, the then-president-elect also advocated a 10 percent across-the-board tariff on all foreign imports, an issue on which his administration has adopted numerous different positions and which Speaker Paul Ryan has flatly rejected.

