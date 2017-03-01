Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9151 Comments: 43116 Since: Aug 2008

Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 6:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor