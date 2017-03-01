Then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general.
Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose
Wed Mar 1, 2017
