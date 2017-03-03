Newsvine

Sessions used his campaign funds for RNC trip, where he talked to Russian ambassador

SOURCE FAVICONMarketWatch.com
Seeded on Fri Mar 3, 2017 1:45 AM
The Trump administration says Attorney General Jeff Sessions was acting as a then-U.S. senator when he talked to Russia’s ambassador at an event during last year’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland, but Sessions paid for convention travel expenses out of his own political funds and he spoke about Donald Trump’s campaign at the event, according to a person at the event and campaign-finance records.

