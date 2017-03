A hero of Warren Buffett and lifetime Republican has told the BBC that President Donald Trump's plan to grow the U.S. economy by 4 percent a year is probably "not even possible for anybody."

Founder and retired chief executive of The Vanguard Group, Jack Bogle, critiqued several strands of Trump's policy mix during a wide-ranging BBC interview this week. Most notably, he said the president's campaign promise for the American economy seemed fanciful.