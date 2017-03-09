Newsvine

Spicer Digs Hole Deeper on Gitmo

While correcting President Donald Trump’s tweet about Guantanamo Bay detainees who have returned to the battlefield, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer incorrectly claimed that in contrast to the detainees transferred or released by the Obama administration, “under the Bush administration, most of those were court ordered.”

The Bush administration released or transferred 532 Gitmo detainees, and less than a dozen were court ordered.

Spicer’s false narrative came while correcting incorrect information tweeted out by President Trump on March 7.

