After Pledging to Donate Salary, Trump Declines to Release Proof

President Donald Trump pledged to forego a presidential salary, but as his second payday approaches, the White House is declining to say if the president has donated any of his earnings yet.

During the campaign, Trump promised he would take "no salary" if elected — a pledge he reiterated after he won. "I'm not going to the take the salary," he told "60 Minutes" in November.

The Constitution, however, requires that the president receive a salary, and that it not be reduced during his term.Federal law mandates the president receive a $400,000 annual salary, paid out once a month.

Trump aides have previously said Trump would donate his salary to the Treasury Department or a charity.

