Fact-check: Donald Trump says Germany owes 'vast sums of money to NATO' | PolitiFact

Less than 24 hours after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize Germany for shirking on its defense payments to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the United States.

"Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel," Trump wrote in a tweet March 18. "Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!"