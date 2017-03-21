Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9173 Comments: 43211 Since: Aug 2008

What Investigation? G.O.P. Responds to F.B.I. Inquiry by Changing Subject

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:24 AM
Discuss:

The headline from Capitol Hill on Monday was bracing: confirmation of a criminal investigation into connections between associates of a sitting president and Russian operatives during a presidential election.

But the response from Republicans was almost as striking: During hours of testimony in which James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director, acknowledged the inquiry, they shrugged off its implications and instead offered a coordinated effort to defend President Trump by demanding a focus on leaks to news organizations.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor