How bad was Friday's defeat of the American Health Care Act in the House of Representatives? Bad. Very bad.

After a tumultuous week, it's worth stepping back for a bit of perspective.

For the first time in 11 years, Republicans control the presidency and both chambers of the Congress.

There are 44 more Republicans than Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Republicans have been vociferously calling for repeal of President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms for seven years.