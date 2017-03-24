Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9179 Comments: 43247 Since: Aug 2008

Paul Ryan's High-Profile Failure

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: US News & World Report
Seeded on Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:33 PM
Discuss:

It should have been a crowning moment for House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Wisconsin Republican had campaigned, both as a congressman and as a vice presidential nominee, on repealing and replacing Obamacare, and he finally had what he needed to do it: control of both chambers of Congress and a Republican president equally determined to kill President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

Instead, Ryan ended up traveling to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to tell President Donald Trump that he did not have enough votes in his own caucus to pass a health care package that Republicans had seven years to write. And the high-profile failure threatens to make even more difficult a job Ryan never wanted to begin with.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor