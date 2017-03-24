Paul Ryan's High-Profile Failure

It should have been a crowning moment for House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Wisconsin Republican had campaigned, both as a congressman and as a vice presidential nominee, on repealing and replacing Obamacare, and he finally had what he needed to do it: control of both chambers of Congress and a Republican president equally determined to kill President Barack Obama's landmark health care law.

Instead, Ryan ended up traveling to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to tell President Donald Trump that he did not have enough votes in his own caucus to pass a health care package that Republicans had seven years to write. And the high-profile failure threatens to make even more difficult a job Ryan never wanted to begin with.