Rep. Devin Nunes's latest stunt could make Trump's Russia problem worse

The chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, has spent the week trying to help President Trump deal with the aftermath of the collapse of Trump’s wiretapping allegations and the FBI’s formal confirmation that it’s probing the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Instead, Nunes, a seven-term Congress member from California, may end up making Trump’s Russia problems worse.

The latest stumble came Friday, when Nunes abruptly canceled a planned public hearing with top former national security officials about Russian interference in the 2016 election. The House panel was originally scheduled to hear from President Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Tuesday. But Friday morning, Nunes abruptly pushed back the hearing.

That sparked a strong response from the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, who took to Twitter to slam the move as an “attempt to choke off public info.”