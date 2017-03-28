Devin Nunes just isn't very good at this

Sometimes you're in a hole, and sometimes you're in a hole and can't stop digging.

The latter is the case with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the embattled chairman of the House intelligence committee who has drawn a growing chorus of calls to recuse himself from his investigation of Russia's alleged influence in the 2016 election. The reason: He looks too friendly with the Trump administration.

For this, Nunes has himself to blame. And it's not just the White House visits last week. At numerous points over the past two months — and as recently as Monday — Nunes has made strange comments about his investigation. He's gone out of his way to downplay questions about alleged wrongdoing by the Trump administration in ways even members who aren't tasked with running impartial investigations have.