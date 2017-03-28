There's a Russian storm over Trump's struggling presidency

The darkening storm over Russia is now looming over President Donald Trump's innermost circle.

The intrigue now threatening to swamp Washington politics deepened on Monday when Trump's son-in-law and trusted adviser, Jared Kushner, offered to testify to senators about meetings with senior Kremlin officials -- including the head of a bank closely linked to President Vladimir Putin's government.

And more revelations about a secret trip to the White House complex by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes spurred claims by Democrats that he was in league with the President's aides to subvert his own panel's investigation into Moscow's alleged election meddling and ties to the Trump campaign.