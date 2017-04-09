How Republicans learned to love Obama

Republicans never knew how much they loved Barack Obama.

Three months into Donald Trump’s presidency, congressional Republicans enter a two-week Easter recess without a major legislative victory to brag about to voters back home. While they used to blame the ex-president for all their problems — pointing the finger at a Democratic White House for their inability to pass GOP priorities — their beloved scapegoat is gone.

That means they now bear responsibility for the party’s inability to land any of Trump’s campaign promises in what should have been some of the most productive months of his presidency. Indeed, House GOP infighting has all but suffocated their longtime promise to repeal Obamacare — and it’s threatening their chance to pass tax reform and fund Trump’s border wall.