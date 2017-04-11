Newsvine

Classified docs contradict Nunes surveillance claims, GOP and Dem sources say

SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 5:37 PM
After a review of the same intelligence reports brought to light by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers and aides have so far found no evidence that Obama administration officials did anything unusual or illegal, multiple sources in both parties tell CNN.

Their private assessment contradicts President Donald Trump's allegations that former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice broke the law by requesting the "unmasking" of US individuals' identities. Trump had claimed the matter was a "massive story."

