US to honor Australia refugee deal Trump called 'dumb'

Vice President Pence said Saturday that the U.S. will honor an agreement with Australia to take in as many as 1,250 refuges, even though President Trump called it a “dumb” deal from the Obama era.

“Let me make it clear the United States intends to honor the agreement, subject to the results of the vetting processes that now apply to all refugees considered for admission to the United States of America,” Pence said at a joint press conference in Sydney with Australian Prim Minister Malcolm Turnbull.