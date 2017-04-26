Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9200 Comments: 43354 Since: Aug 2008

Trump just blasted the wrong court for 'blocking' his sanctuary cities order

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Wed Apr 26, 2017 6:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Donald Trump lashed out again at the American judiciary for blocking a piece of his agenda.

Except on Wednesday, he got his court wrong.

In a morning tweet, he blamed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for blocking his order to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities. He called the ruling "ridiculous" and signaled that his administration will appeal by saying "see you in the Supreme Court."

The problem: Tuesday's ruling did not come from the 9th Circuit. It was made in federal district court in San Francisco.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor