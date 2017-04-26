Trump just blasted the wrong court for 'blocking' his sanctuary cities order

President Donald Trump lashed out again at the American judiciary for blocking a piece of his agenda.

Except on Wednesday, he got his court wrong.

In a morning tweet, he blamed the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for blocking his order to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities. He called the ruling "ridiculous" and signaled that his administration will appeal by saying "see you in the Supreme Court."

The problem: Tuesday's ruling did not come from the 9th Circuit. It was made in federal district court in San Francisco.