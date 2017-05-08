Ga. special election Republican accuses Dem of voter registration 'trick'

Karen Handel, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s closely watched 6th District special election, is accusing Democrats of a "trick" by convincing a federal judge to extend voter registration in the district.

Handel, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a runoff next month, lampooned Thursday's federal court decision to reopen voter registration in a Monday fundraising email signed by the candidate.

"This is going to boil your blood. Just hours ago, the Democrats won their lawsuit to extend voter registration in Georgia before our election," she wrote.

"This lawsuit should be seen for exactly what it is: A partisan attempt to change the rules in the middle of an election for a nakedly partisan outcome."