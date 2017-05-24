CBO score for House GOP healthcare bill, AHCA, MacArthur, Upton amendments

The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday released an updated score for the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the House GOP health bill, that showed it would leave millions more uninsured while potentially undermining protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The report projected that 23 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026 compared to the current healthcare system, slightly lower than the 24 million estimated under the previous iteration of the bill.

"Premiums would vary significantly according to health status and the types of benefits provided, and less healthy people would face extremely high premiums," the report said.