Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9227 Comments: 43469 Since: Aug 2008

Trump foreign trip: Allies distance themselves after Trump departs

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 4:54 AM
Discuss:

President Trump received a largely cordial welcome on the first overseas trip of his presidency. But now that he's returned to Washington, the foreign leaders he met with are increasingly blunt in their reviews of the American president.

In separate remarks intended mostly for domestic consumption, leaders of Germany, France and Israel all sought to distance themselves from Trump, just days after meeting with the president during his nine-day foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Italy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor