Fox News host wrong that no law forbids Russia-Trump collusion

Fox News host Gregg Jarrett has a distinctive take on the investigation into possible links between Russia and the Trump campaign. Jarrett, a former defense attorney, said that even if the two worked together, it wasn’t illegal.

"Collusion is not a crime, only an antitrust law," he said on May 30. "You can collude all you want with a foreign government in an election. There's no such statute."

Jarrett made the same point in an article on the Fox News website. He wrote that special counsel Robert Mueller had been given the "futile" task of investigating a crime that doesn’t exist. "As special counsel, Mueller can engage in all manner of spectacular jurisprudential gymnastics," Jarrett wrote.

"However, it will not change the fact that colluding with Russia is not, under America’s criminal codes, a crime."

Really?