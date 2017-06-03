Did Obama seek back-channel talks with Iran during his 2008 campaign?

Amid media reports that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner sought secret "back-channel" communications with Russia before Trump’s inauguration, some conservative commentators say outraged liberals have a short memory.

They say Barack Obama did pretty much the same thing during the 2008 presidential campaign, secretly sending former Ambassador to Ukraine William Miller to Iran. Like Kushner, they say, Obama went around the existing administration to forge his own diplomatic path with a foreign adversary.

"Let me set the scene for you. It's 2008, we are having an election, and candidate Obama, he's not even president-elect, sends William Miller over to Iran to establish a back channel and let the Iranians know that should he win the election, they will have friendlier terms," Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel said on NBC’s Meet the Press on May 28.