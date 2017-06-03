Trump says his tax bill is 'moving along.' Except it doesn't exist

President Trump says Congress is working hard to pass his tax reform bill.
"Our tax bill is moving along in Congress, and I believe it's doing very well," he said at a Rose Garden speech on Thursday.
One problem: There is no tax bill.
