Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9231 Comments: 43482 Since: Aug 2008

Trump says his tax bill is 'moving along.' Except it doesn't exist

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sat Jun 3, 2017 6:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump says Congress is working hard to pass his tax reform bill.

"Our tax bill is moving along in Congress, and I believe it's doing very well," he said at a Rose Garden speech on Thursday.

One problem: There is no tax bill.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor