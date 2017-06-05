Donald Trump's tweet misleads about London mayor's reaction to bridge, stabbing attacks

Saturday night, President Donald Trump responded to the London Bridge and market attacks with solidarity for London and the United Kingdom.

Sunday morning, Trump had harsh words for the city’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ " Trump wrote June 4.

The London mayor did use those words in a morning-after news conference about the van and stabbing rampage. But in no way, shape or form did Khan say them about the terrorist attack.

When Khan said there was "no reason to be alarmed," he was talking about the increased police presence around the city that residents and tourists would notice.