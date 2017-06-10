Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9235 Comments: 43501 Since: Aug 2008

Trump Can Take Payments From Foreign Governments, U.S. Says

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 11:00 PM
Discuss:

George Washington did it, so Donald Trump can too.

That’s the Justice Department’s take on why the 45th president isn’t violating the U.S. Constitution by accepting payments for goods and services from foreign governments without congressional approval.

The foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution doesn’t apply to fair-market commercial transactions, such as hotel bills, golf club fees, licensing payments and office rent, the Justice department argued Friday in a filing. The government is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit brought by a watchdog group that claims Trump’s business dealings violate the Constitution.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor