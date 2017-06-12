Trump Invites His Employees To Praise Him During Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump invited his top employees to shower him with compliments on Monday. They happily obliged, one-by-one, on live television.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, the president touted the “record-setting pace” of his legislative agenda and claimed “never has there been a president, with few exceptions” who has accomplished more while in office.

Trump then went around the table and called on each official to deliver brief remarks, beginning with Vice President Mike Pence. The bizarre scene that ensued resembled something out of North Korea, as each Cabinet official attempted to outdo one another with nice statements about their boss.