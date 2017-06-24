Newsvine

SuperSaiyan

About I'm a 37 Yr. Old NewYorker who is very intrested in Politics, Current Events, History, ect Articles: 140 Seeds: 9245 Comments: 43542 Since: Aug 2008

Republicans' Senate Health-Care Bill Would Devastate Those With Preexisting Conditions

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by SuperSaiyan View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Atlantic
Seeded on Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If there was one goal Senate Republicans had set out to achieve in developing their health bill to show they were less “mean” than their colleagues in the House, it was to take away the House Republicans’ green light for insurers to once again discriminate against those with pre-existing health conditions. Senate Republicans were willing to drive up deductibles and co-pays and be more draconian on Medicaid cuts, but on the one issue of pre-existing conditions they were intent on being less “mean,” as President Trump termed the House bill. Now that the text of the bill has been released, it’s clear that they have failed to achieve that.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor