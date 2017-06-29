Fox News Doesn't Care If Millions Lose Health Insurance Since 'We're All Going to Die'

Who really cares about 15 million Americans losing their insurance next year alone if the GOP health care bill is passed by the Republican-held Senate? We’re all going to die in the end, anyway.

At least, that’s the rationale employed in an argument on Fox News on Wednesday. After airing statements from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, both warning the passage of the divisive bill could result in thousands of deaths across the nation, the far-right network’s Lisa Kennedy Montgomery countered the left with her own attention-grabbing one-liner.